Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $150,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verra Mobility by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,265,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 60,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,928 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 534,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,209,000.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

