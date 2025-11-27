Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $121,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 1,477,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,681,000 after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 149.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 680,338 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 773,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 377,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

