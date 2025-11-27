JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 130,122 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $132,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,413,000 after buying an additional 445,743 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,235,000 after buying an additional 315,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $146,155,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

