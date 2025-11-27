JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $168,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 196.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

