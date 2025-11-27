JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $138,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,689,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 487.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 470,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,148,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

