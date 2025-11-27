JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 363,720 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $126,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,626. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,679.36. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,626 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWAN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

