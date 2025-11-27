Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.51 and last traded at $295.79, with a volume of 218658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.23.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

