Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.5%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 29.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -370.00%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

