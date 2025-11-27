McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $895.58 and last traded at $884.7580, with a volume of 617006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $889.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $799.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

