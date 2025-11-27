Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 1927003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Rollins Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,593,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after buying an additional 2,346,592 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,878,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

