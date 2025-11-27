Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

