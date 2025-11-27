Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.84 and last traded at $218.70, with a volume of 304951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

