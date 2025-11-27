JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $126.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $126,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $83,743,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,514,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,158,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 1,120,902 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

