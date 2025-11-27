Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $319.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after buying an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

