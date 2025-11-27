Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSBI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.79%.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 163.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 129.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

