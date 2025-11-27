Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$204.35 and last traded at C$202.42, with a volume of 478262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$203.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.23.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5%

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.