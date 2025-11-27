Head-To-Head Comparison: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Auto Parts 4Less Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00 Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) -0.01

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Exela Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.