CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 51,978 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,561,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after acquiring an additional 834,817 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,065,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

