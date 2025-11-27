Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

