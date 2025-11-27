Carlson Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Carlson Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Wall Street Zen lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

