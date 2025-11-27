Copley Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Copley Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in New York Times by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

