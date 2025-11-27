Copley Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KO opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.