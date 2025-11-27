DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 93,296 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,368,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

