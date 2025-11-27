DLD Asset Management LP Invests $271,000 in The Mosaic Company $MOS

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 456,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,180,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,662,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

