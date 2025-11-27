DLD Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Trilogy Metals worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 12,611,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 4,781,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,653.06. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gowans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 234,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,345. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,194. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

TMQ opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $667.32 million, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark cut Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

