DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 18,395 Kellanova $K

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

