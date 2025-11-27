Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 221,426 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

