Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $137.17 Million Stake in CubeSmart $CUBE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,227,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $137,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 737.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

