Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

