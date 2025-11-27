Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,598,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,718,000 after purchasing an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

