Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Willdan Group worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,838. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

