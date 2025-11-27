Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,366 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHIN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Down 1.1%

PHIN stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.88.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.