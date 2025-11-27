Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.84 per share, with a total value of $27,801.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,580.48. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.73 per share, with a total value of $347,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. This represents a 12.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,370 shares of company stock worth $390,760 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

