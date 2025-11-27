Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 47,907 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,907 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 507.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 66,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,310,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

FOLD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $258,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 296,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,447.50. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $146,453.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,137,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,311.28. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,288. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.