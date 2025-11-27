DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in DHT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in DHT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

DHT Stock Down 0.3%

DHT stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

