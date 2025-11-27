Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,796 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.96 million, a PE ratio of 155.44 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.73 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.