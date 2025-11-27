Gary Steele Sells 12,500 Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Gary Steele sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $218,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,608.79. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5,280.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 998.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Upwork by 2,405.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

