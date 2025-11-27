Thomas Stanton Purchases 40,928 Shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Stanton bought 40,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $300,002.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,763.68. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADTRAN Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

