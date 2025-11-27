Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $548.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,441,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,314,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 955,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

