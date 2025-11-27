Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $241,537.80 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,383,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.