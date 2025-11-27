Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maze Therapeutics (MAZE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MAZE):

11/15/2025 – Maze Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Maze Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Maze Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Maze Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Maze Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

