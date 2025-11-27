Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 18.8%

AMBA stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.14. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $178,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,637,106.04. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $391,431.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Ambarella by 13.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

