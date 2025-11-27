Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 25,024 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,266.08. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amprius Technologies Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.