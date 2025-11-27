Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 25,024 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,266.08. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $19,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

