Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 48,552 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Insider Activity

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -29.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

