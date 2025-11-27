Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,315 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,783.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 236.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. CommScope had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

