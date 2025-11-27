Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4,286.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $297,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853.50. This trade represents a 95.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

