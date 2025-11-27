Intech Investment Management LLC Has $833,000 Position in Stepan Company $SCL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 60.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stepan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,252,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after acquiring an additional 331,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stepan has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SCL opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Stepan Company has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $590.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.65 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.