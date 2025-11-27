16,884 Shares in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $124,306.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,335.20. This represents a 221.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This represents a 389.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

