Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,805 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

