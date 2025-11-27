SG Americas Securities LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.